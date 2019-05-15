15 May 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: GWS/NACCA Hold Simulation Exercise for Basic School Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

A three-day simulation exercise on new standard-based curriculum for the training of kindergarten and primary school teachers has ended in Accra.

It was organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

The exercise afforded stakeholders and curriculum practitioners to test the various tools and training modules ahead of the nationwide training of teachers.

Participants were taken through mock sessions on four modules of the training package, including the Overview of the Curriculum Framework and Subject Curricula, Pedagogy and Assessment as well as Lesson Planning and Professional Learning Communities.

Dr Yaw Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education, in-charge of General Education, advised the participants to take the sessions seriously.

They should ensure that the training sessions were activity-based in order to demonstrate the new approach to teaching and learning as emphasised in the new standards-based curriculum.

He also urged the participants, who are also experts in 12 different subject groupings, to share the knowledge acquired after the training.GNA

Ghana

NDC Preparing for Another Defeat in 2020 Elections-Kwabena Kokofu

Dr Kwabena Kokofu, a former Member of Parliament for Bantama Constituency in the Ashanti Region, has described as… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.