Ghana: GWS/NACCA Hold Simulation Exercise for Basic School Teachers

A three-day simulation exercise on new standard-based curriculum for the training of kindergarten and primary school teachers has ended in Accra.

It was organised by the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

The exercise afforded stakeholders and curriculum practitioners to test the various tools and training modules ahead of the nationwide training of teachers.

Participants were taken through mock sessions on four modules of the training package, including the Overview of the Curriculum Framework and Subject Curricula, Pedagogy and Assessment as well as Lesson Planning and Professional Learning Communities.

Dr Yaw Adutwum, the Deputy Minister of Education, in-charge of General Education, advised the participants to take the sessions seriously.

They should ensure that the training sessions were activity-based in order to demonstrate the new approach to teaching and learning as emphasised in the new standards-based curriculum.

He also urged the participants, who are also experts in 12 different subject groupings, to share the knowledge acquired after the training.GNA