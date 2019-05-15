Ghana: Murder of Headmaster At Asiakwa - 6 Teenagers Remanded in Custody

Koforidua — Six accused who allegedly beat the Headmaster of the Salvation Army Basic School to death in Asiakwa near Kibi in the Eastern Region have for the second time been remanded into police custody by the Kibi District Magistrate Court.

They six, namely Richard Amaning, 18; Emmanuel Mireku, 18; Philip Okodie,18; Paul Boadu, 19; Eziekel Boadu,19 and Evans Aboagye,18 were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Their pleas have not been taken and they are to reappear before the court presided over by Ms Alice Efua Yirenkyi on June 25, 2019 to continue trial.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Magaret Konto explained to the court that further investigations had revealed that the ages of the accused persons were contrary to what the police had.

She pleaded that the accused be remanded to enable the police to investigate further to establish their real ages.

However, the defence counsel Peter Nimo, challenged the ages provided stating that the accused persons were all below 18 years, and that the case was supposed to be heard at the Juvenile court.

He also pleaded alibi for two of the accused persons, Emmanuel Mireku and Philip Okodie, arguing that they were not present when the incident happened.

His plea was not taken but that of the prosecutor was granted and hence their remand to reappear on June 25, 2019.

The six, on April 18, this year were said to have assaulted the deceased after he had warned them to desist from engaging in some anti-social behaviour at the school's backyard.

The deceased was said to have threatened them that he would inform the police to arrest them.

That was said to have infuriated the suspects, who according to the police, accosted the deceased and beat him mercilessly.

They were also said to have manhandled a female teacher who was walking with the deceased at the time they accosted him.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times had said the Headmaster was rushed to the Kibi Hospital and later transferred to the St. Joseph's Hospital, but was later pronounced dead on May 3, 2019.

He said initially, four were arrested and charged with the offence after further investigations, whilst two who were on the run were also later arrested and charged with the offence before the court.