Ghana: Honda Place Ghana Launches New Vehicle

PThe Honda Place Ghana has launched its latest brand new sleek crossover, the Hi-rider Revolutionary vehicle (HR-V) in Accra.

The car completes Honda Motor Company's range of the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the automobile market.

The five-seater HRV which is available in the Lx and Ex grades has standard features like a 16-Valve SOHC i- VTEC, with a maximum power (hp"@rpm) of 140 @ 6500, a Torque of (N-m'rpm) 172 @4300, foldable mirrors, engine type L4, displace CC 1799, a fuel economy of 16.9 Km/L, panoramic sunroof, anti-lock braking system and taillights with integrated LED light bars among others.

Addressing the media, Mr Manish Daryanani, Brand Head, Sales and After Sales said the HR-V had spirited engine performance matched with low running costs which featured a responsive 140hp 1.8 i-VTEC petrol engine that maximises economy and exigency achieving a 16.9 km/l, on over 800 km on a tank of fuel.

On the interior and exterior designs of the car, Mr Daryanani said the HR-V was designed to adapt with the lifestyle of the customer, stressing that it gave the customer a clever, comfortable and capacious designs.

Mr Daryanani noted that the Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure aided the driver and enhanced occupants protection and crash compatibility in frontal collisions.

He stressed that the bold new HR-V, delivered a multi-dimensional driving experience and assured customers of an extra smart and extra safety drive.