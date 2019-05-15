Ghana: Parents Urged to Build Network Among Kids

Area Business Development Manager- Ghana and Cameroon clusters at BiC, Mr George Nkonsah, has urged parents especially mothers to move beyond the regular education and training received by children in the classroom and build teamwork among kids.

According to Mr Nkonsah, academic capabilities of children were not enough to sustain them later in their professions.

"Aside the Mathematics, English and Science, there must be a conscious effort to develop the emotional aspects of children in a way that they could fit into society," he said, during BiC's family day event held on Sunday.

He added that people were unable to survive in companies after graduation because they were unable to perform well within the work atmosphere though they could be good academically.

"Children must be taught how to work in a team and be disciplined as they do not work in isolation and need to be composed," he stated.

The BiC Family Day event brought together mothers and children to watch a movie at the Silverbird Cinema in Accra as part of events to mark Mother's Day.

"We need to recognise mothers for their role in ensuring that children stay in school and also use our products, mainly the writing instruments like BiC pen and pencils," he stated.

Children he said, use almost 85 per cent of BiC's products usually purchased by mothers and need to be acknowledged.

"We need to engage more with our customers and more of such events would be organised in future to celebrate and reward our loyal customers," he stressed.

One of the mothers who was present at the event with her child, Hajia Latifa, commended BiC for the initiative adding that it was a great experience.

She said it was important to spend time with her children and would look forward to such event in subsequent years.

"I have used BiC in my school days and my children also use the products because it is good. I'm glad to have benefitted from my loyalty with BiC," she stated.

About 600 people including parents and children attended the event with organisers presenting each patron with BiC pens and pencils after the event.

Caption: BiC officials join some mothers to the event to cut a cake to commemorate Mother's Day on Sunday