Ghana: Kwasi Blay to Contest NPP Western North Chairmanship

Takordi — A former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwasi Blay, who is contesting the chairmanship for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western North, pledged to build a united front for the party in the new region.

He has also indicated that he will resolve all differences and offer a 'healing balm' for the membership, if he wins the race.

Mr Blay, a lawyer who owns a law firm, Kwasi Blay & Associates, in Tema, contested as parliamentary candidate for the Sefwi Wiawso Constituency in the 1992, 1996 and 2000 general election.

He was a member of the Minerals Commission between 2001 and 2009, served as a Deputy Minister for Western Region between July 2006 and January 2009 and contested for Western Regional chairmanship in 2009, but, lost by a margin of six votes.

"I would correct all past mistakes, resolve all difference and present a united front for the 2020 general elections. My vision is to heal wounds and embark on vigorous and massive membership drive, bringing on board all past ministers District Chief Executives (DCEs) and also provide logistics to undertake the mobilisation drive." Mr Blay told the Ghanaian Times in an interview.

The former Deputy Minister who said he would tap into his experience and skills in politics and private life to improve the quality of life of the people of the Western North Region, noted that "the delegates would give me the chance to steer the affairs of the party for the remaining two years of the term of the executives."

He said it was his ambition to make history by becoming the first chairman of the Western North Region and make himself as an advocate of the party in the region. He also promised not to fail the party.

Mr Blay stated: "I am a warrior and would use positive energy to steer and transform the affairs of the party in the region. I intend to bring all veterans and pioneers in the party like myself on board. I also intend to make the region the purse of NPP."