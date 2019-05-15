Liberia: 450 Ebola Orphans in Dire Need of Educational Assistance

A total of 450 Ebola orphans documented by a Liberian-based American charity Diompilor-Liberia Incorporated has sounded an urgent call for external and internal assistance for vulnerable orphans in order to continue their education.

In an interview with the Daily Observer on May 2, 2019 in Monrovia, Diompilor executive director Saa S. Blama, said majority of the Ebola orphans are not in school owing to their inability to pay the required fees.

According to Blama, the entity is now registered and accredited by relevant agencies and ministries as a fully-fledged non governmental charity.

He also said that all vital statistics on the vulnerable Ebola orphans have been documented by staff of Diompilor-Liberia Incorporated, and are ready for submission to national and international organizations for their perusal and verification.

Pastor Saa S. Blama, Executor Director of Diompilor Liberia Incorporated

Blama said that the orphans have lost all immediate families and their socioeconomic conditions are deteriorating every day. Therefore, he appealed for humanitarian assistance to the orphans.

He also recalled that since the Ebola crisis ended in Liberia, the socioeconomic and education conditions of the orphans continue to deteriorate in Montserrado and Lofa counties.

"We will appreciate if Liberians, the NGOs could come to the aid of the orphans for them to remain in school," Blama pleaded.

Over the period under review, Diompilor America first humanitarian and financial support was in the tune of US$1,500 and the funds were entrusted to Dr. Ivan F. Camanor, a one time staff of the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Besides, Blama said that prior to the second financial donation by Diompilor America few years ago, former Vice President Joseph N. Boakai donated 150 (25Kg) bags of rice to Ebola victims in Foya District, Lofa County.

Dr. Camanor and Mr. Blama conveyed the rice to the authorities of Foya District for onward distribution to the most vulnerable Ebola victims.

Currently, Camanor is the chairman of the Advisory Board of the re-modeled Diompilor-Liberia Incorporated.