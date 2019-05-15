Liberia: Cities Alliance Pledges Support to CBEs, MCC

The Country Program Manager of Cities Alliance Liberia, Francisco Juarez Lopez, has pledged the organization's commitment to support Community Based Enterprises (CBEs) to diversify solid waste management services and increase service provision to greater Monrovia and Paynesville cities respectively.

The three-year project, valued at 5 million Euros, is funded by European Union (EU) to ensure that Greater Monrovia is serviced by a citywide integrated solid waste management system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and enhances the city's resilience against climate change and disease.

Lopez spoke on Thursday, May, 9, 2019, at a one-day validation meeting at a resort in Monrovia on the preliminary results of assessment study on advancing the abilities of CBEs to expand solid waste management services.

"This study is intended to help support and expand CBEs to other parts of Monrovia and Paynesville. The assessment shows statistics of collection of primary waste in the two cities. It also provides technical tools for Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) and the Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) to move forward in bringing modernization to primary waste collection system," Mr. Lopez said.

The event brought together 60 participants representing CBEs, Liberia Environmental Protection Agency, MCC and PCC.

The study is one of the first steps toward developing a model on how to expand, modernize and make efficient services of solid waste management, which CBEs provided within the cities of Monrovia and Paynesville.

According to Mr. Lopez, Cities Alliance will begin working with CBEs, and the two Corporations to ensure improve waste management in the coming months.

It focuses on reducing urban poverty, improving the quality of life, while supporting Liberia's National Determine Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The program also improves challenges associated to the Primary Waste Collection System as well as provide viable alternatives, such as waste recycling, composting and Waste-to-Energy alternatives towards mitigating greenhouse gas emissions.

In view of this, Cities Alliance will continue to focus on addressing the challenges CBEs often encounter during the collection of waste, and also improve the capacity of PCC and the MCC.

Vera Kellen, EU Program Manager for Climate Change and Rural Development, expressed gratitude for the outcome of the study, and therefore, assured EU's commitment to help in the collection of waste management.

Gabriel Nyarko, National Association of Community Based Primary Waste Enterprises (NACOBE) vice president, said results from the study were a true representation of the challenges in the sector. It will assist the waste sector to expand and become viable CBEs.

This project builds upon the experiences of the Improved Primary Waste Collection in Poor Communities, which established and trained CBEs and Community Management Teams for improved waste management.

Cities Alliance Liberia Country Program implements an EU funded project, Delivering Climate-Resilient Solid Waste Management Services in Greater Monrovia, Liberia through CBEs.