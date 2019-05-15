Liberia: 400K Nimbaians to Get Safe Drinking Water

-The Last Well

The Last Well, the Christian charity with a vision of ensuring that every community in Liberia, has access to safe drinking water, has set its sights on its biggest project yet -- the entire Nimba County -- with a target of 253 new wells, 287 well rehabilitations.

According to the 2011 Liberia Waterpoint Atlas, Nimba has only 17% access to limited water supply services. A waterpoint, in this case, is a place where water is available for [human] consumption. As at 2017, the WASH Liberia index shows that waterpoints across the 17 statutory districts of Nimba County are between 33% and 83% functional. 10 of those 17 statutory districts have waterpoints that are less than 60% functional.

Nimba has been one of Liberia's most significant historical regions and is the second most important County in terms of population and politics. Bordered by the counties of Bong, River Cess, Sinoe, and Grand Gedeh, Nimba has a population of approximately 563,000 inhabitants, according to the Liberia Household Income and Expenditure Survey. Life in Nimba is generally rural-based with most of its population living as subsistence farmers.

The Last Well has carried out field assessment in all communities in Nimba and aims to address the water challenges faced by the citizens of the county, especially those in rural areas.

The Last Well is working with several major implementing partners on the Nimba project, including: Living Water International, Water of Life, World Hope International, Water4, Vision Collaborators, Equip Liberia, LURA, and GUCDA. Two of the key funding organizations, Page Family Foundation and Magna Imperio Systems, are supporting the The Last Well Projects both in Nimba and Margibi counties.

Targeting over 400,000 beneficiaries across all 17 statutory districts of Nimba County the charity aims to even reach hamlets in the remotest parts of the county.

Liberia waterpoint functionality chart by county shows that less than 60% of waterpoints in Nimba County (fourth from bottom) are functional. (Source: wash-liberia.org)

The project in in Nimba is expected to be launched on May 15, 2019 in Sanniquelle, Nimba County with the construction of a total of 253 new wells, rehabilitation of 287 hand pumps and the distribution 9,070 water filter bucket to households in 1,364 communities in the county.

The Last Well recently launched a similar project in Lofa as a way of responding to the water crisis in that part of Liberia. The clean and safe drinking water project targets all of the districts in Lofa county, with the construction of new well, rehabilitation of hand pumps and the distribution of water filter buckets.

According to Mr. Abdul Koroma, WASH liaison for The Last Well, the charity's project in Margibi County is targeting 129,237 persons. That project focuses on the construction of 70 new wells, rehabilitation of 31 hand pumps and the 8,181 water filter buckets to house holds to 827 communities in the county.

The charity revealed that her ongoing engagements with the counties is part of efforts along with partners to provide safe and clean water to Liberians.

The Last Well further disclosed the provision of safe and clean water is also aimed at buttressing government efforts in providing safe drinking water to its citizens.

The Last Well Nimba Project is made possible by several funding and implementing partners.