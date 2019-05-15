Kenya: Nema Shuts Down 25 Factories in Nairobi River Cleanup

The National Environmental Management Authority (Nema) will close down 25 factories accused of discharging effluent into Nairobi River.

The authority in a joint effort with the Nairobi County said three factories would be shut down on Wednesday.

Giloil Industries was the first to be shutdown leaving workers at the cooking oil maker stranded.

The plant is accused of failing to comply with regulation regarding effluent discharge.

Nema says it has already shut 15 other factories for non-compliance.

The pollution of Nairobi River and her tributaries consequently polluted River Athi.

Story to be updated shortly.