Ghana: Ministry of Finance Signs 2019 Performance Agreements

The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, May 8 signed its 2019 performance agreement with it stakeholders comprising, the Chief Director, Directors and Analogous grades of the Divisions and Agencies under the ministry in a bid to monitor and evaluate performances at the year under review.

The annual performance agreement contract is signed between the Head of Civil Service and each Chief Director and endorsed by respective sector Ministers, as well as Directors and other analogous grades.

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra, said it was heartwarming to note that the external partners tasked with the responsibility of monitoring and accessing the progress of the ministry over the years were serious than ever to execute that mandate.

According to him, performance management was an integral part of an effective human resource management system and when managed effectively, the natural outcome was usually a strong performance underpinned by tangible results.

He, therefore, advised that the process should not be seen as one that was punitive but rather one that was meant to make one succeed. Mr. Ofori-Atta added that the Ministry of Finance was exemplifying leadership and living its values of being professional, ethical, efficient and responsive.

He used the opportunity to commend the able leadership and great dedication shown by the Chief Director and the entire Management in helping the Ministry commit to achieving its set objectives in 2018.

The Head of Civil Service, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena in his brief remarks commended the Ministry for their financial support during the promotions of staff of civil service last year and this year.

He revealed that the Coordinating Director position was piloted in five Ministries but it was only the Ministry of Finance that had actually institutionalized it perfectly. "For the first time last year, Ministry of Finance was ranked among the excellent group of Ministries and this shows the quality of leadership here," Nana Dwamena stated.

He gave the assurance that the few Acting Positions in the Ministry would be reviewed to make them substantive positions.

The Head of Civil Service warned that under the new scheme of things, the Civil Service Council had decided that any Chief Director who failed to meet the targets and performed abysmally for two continuous years would be demoted to the grade of a Director. "Our collective delivery would support the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda of the government," he stressed.

Nana Dwamena advised that the guiding principle of public office holders should be a good attitude, honesty, client-sensitive rather than our personal interests and huge volumes of certificates.

Mr. Patrick Nomo, Chief Director of the Ministry disclosed that the ministry had witnessed significant improvements from 2017 to date, especially the restructuring and the Award Scheme.

"We want to challenge ourselves to take the Ministry of Finance delivery to a higher pedestal this year. "We recognize the role that rewards play in encouraging and motivating our staff whose strength currently stands at 658, with 346 technical staff and 312 being non-technical staff," he noted.

The Chief Director reserved special praise for the Minister of Finance for instituting the "Follow Through" concept where staff is expected to follow official documents and tasks until they were finally executed.

"As I sign my Agreement and that of my Directors and Heads of Agencies, I am demonstrating my own commitment to delivering the results expected of me and I have no doubt that my colleagues will do same," Mr. Nomo assured.

Also present at the signing ceremony were Mr. Charles Adu Boahen, Directors of Divisions of the Ministry, Mr. Emmanuel Kofi Nti, Commissioner General of Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the newly appointed Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kweku Dua, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Intelligence Centre and Officials from the Office of Head of Civil Service and Ministry of Finance.

15 May 2019

