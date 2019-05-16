South Africa: Mampintsha, Babes Wodumo Agree to Relationship Counselling

Photo: Babes Wodumo/Instagram

Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha

The row between muso couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha appears to be easing after counselling interventions were agreed to by both artists in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo was in the dock for assaulting Gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane, but the couple now look set to reconcile.

The court heard that both parties had agreed to intervention from the Family and Marriage Society of SA (Famsa). The organisation provides counselling, education and training for South Africans who want help with relationship issues.

A relaxed Wodumo, who was dressed in a black evening dress, had earlier appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court across town on an assault matter and had to rush to Pinetown to attend Maphumulo's appearance.

The cuople, who appeared amicable but tense, declined to say anything outside court, despite a large group of journalists calling for comment.

Maphumulo's lawyer Pat Magwaza also declined to comment on the status of their relationship. Maphumulo was previously granted R2 000 bail.

He was arrested after a video of him launching a physical attack on Simelane went viral.

He was instructed by the court to have no contact with Simelane. However, since his previous court appearance, Maphumulo released a video on Instagram of a song called Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini .

The video featured Simelane, alongside DJ Tira and Campmaster.

The couple will be back in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on July 11, where the matter will be heard again.

Magazine Move! reported earlier on Wednesday that Maphumulo had dropped the counter assault charges he had laid against Simelane earlier this year.

Simelane's other case in the Durban Magistrate's Court - where she and sister Nondumiso Simelane and fellow artist Tipcee's (real name Thobeka Ndaba) are charged with common assault - was postponed to May 30.

The three are appearing for a charge of common assault, which was laid by KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Nelisiwe Zondi in March.

