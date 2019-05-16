Nigeria: Police 'Uncover' Plots to Attack Oil Installations - Official

The Nigeria Police Force say they have uncovered specific plots by 'some subversive elements' to attack oil installations across Nigeria.

According to a statement by the police spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Wednesday, these 'elements' are masquerading as climate and environmental activists.

"They plan to commence massive and coordinated attacks on oil installations across the country especially in the Niger-Delta region and adjoining States," Mr Mba said.

The police also said the plots are politically motivated.

"They are aimed at sabotaging oil installations. They are also intended to give negative consequences on national security, economic development and global oil market.

"Consequently, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered Commissioners of Police in designated states to intensify their surveillance missions around oil facilities and other critical national infrastructure.

"The Commissioners of Police and other field commanders have also been directed to put in place proactive measures. These are aimed at neutralising these subversive threats and bringing the plotters to book," the statement added.