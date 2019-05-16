14 May 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mysterious Vehicle Belonging to Foreign Journalist Impounded in Nairobi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nyaboga Kiage

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi are holding a vehicle which they say belongs to a South Sudan freelance journalist.

In a statement, the DCI has said that the vehicle has for a number of days, until on Tuesday, been parked near Nairobi West Hospital.

According to the police, the vehicle, which has South Sudan registration numbers, was later searched by detectives and nothing suspicious found.

"Detectives acted swiftly on receiving information about a suspicious vehicle that had been parked near Nairobi Hospital for a couple of days. Vehicle thoroughly searched by #CSI personnel and nothing suspicious found," the DCI said on Tuesday in a tweet.

Kenya

Gold Scam Fugitive Jared Otieno Arrested

Jared Otieno, the main fugitive in the fake Gold scandal has been arrested during a dawn security operation. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.