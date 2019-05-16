Kenya: Mysterious Vehicle Belonging to Foreign Journalist Impounded in Nairobi

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nairobi are holding a vehicle which they say belongs to a South Sudan freelance journalist.

In a statement, the DCI has said that the vehicle has for a number of days, until on Tuesday, been parked near Nairobi West Hospital.

According to the police, the vehicle, which has South Sudan registration numbers, was later searched by detectives and nothing suspicious found.

"Detectives acted swiftly on receiving information about a suspicious vehicle that had been parked near Nairobi Hospital for a couple of days. Vehicle thoroughly searched by #CSI personnel and nothing suspicious found," the DCI said on Tuesday in a tweet.