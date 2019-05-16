Kenya: Sonko Promises Harambee Stars Sh20 Million If They Reach Afcon Quarters

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to reward the Kenyan national football team with Sh20 million, if they manage to reach the quarterfinals of the forthcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Governor Sonko said that should the team attain that level of success, then he will be more than glad to sell off his property to honour that promise.

"If Harambee Stars makes us proud by qualifying at least for the quarterfinals in the Africa cup of Nations in Egypt, I will sell one of my beach plots or take a loan against it and reward them with Sh20,000,000," Sonko said on Tuesday.

"I have never given a false promise in my leadership since I joined politics. I have been doing it for Gor Mahia, AFC leopards and even Harambee Stars on so many occasions," he said.

SONKO'S PLEDGE

Last year, Sonko rewarded Harambee Stars with Sh3 million after they beat the Ethiopian national team 3-0 in Nairobi, an outcome that greatly contributed to their eventual qualification to the biennial continental football tournament.

Sonko's pledge came shortly after Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne named a provisional 30-man for the tournament which kicks off on June 21, 2019 in Cairo.

However, to get Sonko's cash, Harambee Stars must navigate through a tough Group C which also comprises Senegal, Algeria and Tanzania.

Only the top two teams in each of the six groups alongside the best third-placed finishers will progress to the knockout round of 16, which precedes the quarters.