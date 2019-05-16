Kenya/Uganda: CHAN Team to Face Uganda/Djibouti in Friendly

Nairobi — Kenya's team for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers is scheduled to play a friendly match against either Uganda or Djibouti's corresponding CHAN team before the first round of qualification matches set for July 27.

Kenya will open up its qualification venture against Burundi with the first leg match set for Nairobi with the return fixture scheduled for Bujumbura on August 2.

This will be tricky balancing from both Kenya and Burundi as they will have spent much of their energies on the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) which runs from June 21-July 19.

"We have no choice because after a tournament like this you lose lots of energy because you have lot involvement. It will be necessary to immediately start and focus on this assignment," Stars head coach Sebastien Migne said.

The tactician has noted the team has already had talks with the Ugandan and Djibouti Federations for a friendly game, but all this will be firmed up later on especially with Ethiopia probably set to be handed a place in the qualifiers after they lost their hosting rights.

Uganda are scheduled to play South Sudan in the first round of qualification matches while Djibouti have not entered for the competition.

The coach named a 32-man squad for the qualifiers as he named his provisional AFCON squad and he believes it will be strong enough to help Kenya qualify for their first ever CHAN.

"It will be tough because Burundi is not an easy team. They have also qualified for AFCON but we will try to qualify Kenya for the first time," Migne affirmed.

In his CHAN squad, Migne has included all local based players who will be part of his AFCON squad. Adding on to the squad is experienced defender David 'Cheche' Ochieng who missed out on a place in the AFCON squad.

KPL third best scorer Enosh Ochieng has also been included in the team with National Super League side Wazito's Teddy Osok and Joe Waithira also named.

Kenya's CHAN team

Goalkeepers: Faruk SHikalo (Bandari), John Oyemba, Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi (Gor Mahia), Mike Kibwage (KCB), David Owino, Andrew Juma (Mathare United), Eric Juma (Kariobangi Sharks), David Ochieng (AFC Leopards)

Midfielders: Roy Okal (Mathare United), Patillah Omotto, Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok, Joe Waithira (Wazito), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards), Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia).

Strikers: Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), John Avire, Piston Mutamba (Sofapaka), Nicholas Kipkurui (Gor Mahia), Allan Wanga (Kakamega Homeboyz), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Sidney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks).