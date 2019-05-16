16 May 2019

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Leaked Sex Tape Was My Worst Experience - Pokello

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: PokelloNare/Instagram
Pokello was was one of the guest speakers at the University of Zimbabwe during an official launch of She Roars Brand, a programme meant to empower young women.

Popular socialite Pokello Nare says her leaked sex tape some seven years ago was the worst experience in her life.

The self-styled queen of swag said the video leak was something she never planned.

Her two minute clip with ex-boyfriend, Desmond 'Stunner' Chideme enjoying some unprotected sex went viral on social media networks during the time.

In the video, the love birds ended their business with some passionate kissing.

"That was actually a mistake," Pokello told a group of University of Zimbabwe female students recently.

"It leaked; it was not for public viewing or public consumption."

She was speaking at the launch of the She Roars brand, a platform that allows young women to share their success stories and offer advice on many other issues.

"It wasn't that good, it was not worth the kind of attention it got now and then."

Following the leak, Pokello was later chosen Zimbabwean representative to a season of the popular Big Brother Africa.

She added, "But I was able to turn around that situation and use it in my favour. So I don't encourage young girls to do controversial things thinking it will propel them into stardom.

More on This

"Because how many people have tried it, and it has not taken them anywhere. I may be the only one you know, right?

"Most of them you don't know; you don't even remember them. Why? Because they died down with that controversy."

Zimbabwe's most followed local celebrity said she turned her controversy into her favour and managed to pick up the pieces and moved on.

"I have managed to make lemonade from lemons," she said.

"However when that happens, you can choose either to die down with the controversy or use that controversy in your favour, and that is what I do with everything that happens, whether its fabricated, whether it's true or not.

"But I am not looking at what happened 8 years ago, because eight years ago I was a nobody.

"Now I am Pokello and I am the most followed person in the country on Facebook and Instagram and it means people follow the brand for a reason... "

Pokello took time to warn the female students on the dangers of sharing sex tapes.

"I also want young girls to learn from my mistakes, it was a mistake, it wasn't my fault. I wasn't responsible on how it got out," she said.

"But I can't take responsibility for that part but what I can do is to be an example to young girls to say this is not how you want to make it."

More on This

I Married Elikem to Prove I Am Wife Material - Pokello

Socialite Pokello Nare affectionately known as the Queen of Swagger has disclosed that her three-year marriage to… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.