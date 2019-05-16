Zimbabwe: Chamisa Says Death Fears Prompting Secrecy Around His Movements

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Nelson Chamisa surrounded by his aides.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has cited alleged threats on his life as the main reason he has not been too keen to reveal his movements.

He said this at late party official Tafadzwa Mhundwa's funeral wake in Harare on Wednesday.

Mhundwa, brother-in-law to late founding MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai, was involved in a head-on car collision in Kwekwe while returning from an MDC caucus in Bulawayo on Monday evening.

The road crash claimed the life of another party member while Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, an MP and daughter to the late ex-Prime Minister, was left battling for her life.

"After we ended our programme in Bulawayo," Chamisa said, "I told Mr (Morgen) Komichi that we were now leaving for Harare to which he told me that he does not travel at night. I maintained that I will be travelling at night and told him to rest.

"My travelling at night has a reason... when we travel, we do not publicise it because we are always in danger. We are swimming in a river full of crocodiles."

Chamisa added in a sarcastic apparent reference to arch-rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose moniker is crocodile, "When you are swimming amongst crocodiles, you have to make sure that they will only see you when you have crossed the river and are on the other side."

The MDC leader also said his place of residence was a secret with only a few trusted friends in the know.

August last year, Chamisa told a British publication that, "they (State) are trying to eliminate me."

"These guys are trained to kill and have been tracking me, doing all sorts of things," he said.

November last year, images of the opposition leader "surviving" a dramatic assassination attempt on him by alleged state agents went viral on social media.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume later told the media that some suspected state security agents were now in the habit of keeping "apartheid" style surveillance on Chamisa.

"They follow his motorcade at extraordinarily high speeds, they interfere with the vehicles in his motorcade and at times they almost run him off the road in blatant violation of road rules," Mafume said at the time.