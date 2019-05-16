Uganda: Death of Kibuule's Twins a Big Loss to the Nation - Museveni

President Museveni has condoled the death of water minster Ronald Kibuule's twins who drowned in a home swimming pool on Monday.

Mr Museveni, in his speech read by the Vice President Edward Ssekandi, said the loss of Rayden Waswa and Raymon Kato has been felt by the whole country.

"This is a big loss not only to you and your family but to the entire nation," he said.

Mr Museveni said he learnt about the sudden death of Kibuule's twins with sadness.

"On behalf of the government and that of my family please accept our deepest condolence and sympathy upon this sad moment," VP Ssekandi said as he read Mr Museveni's speech during the burial ceremony on Wednesday.

The president also sent Shs 20 million to help with burial arrangements.

Capt. Mike Mukula, a representative from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) central executive committee lashed out at some Ugandans he accused of politicizing the minister's loss.

"Some people have made it political. Being on Opposition side does not mean that we are enemies. We must learn to be patriotic and nationalistic. It is shameful when you go to radios and social media to abuse someone who has lost a person. It is not good," he said.

He encouraged Mr Kibuule who is also the Mukono North MP, to be strong and trust in God.

He also appealed to Ms Fortunate Kibuule, the mother of the deceased to always read the Bible for spiritual guidance.

In her speech, Ms Fortunate Kibuule asked the mourners to pray for her and her husband in this trying moment.

She said she was not at home when the kids drowned.

"I had left home an hour back when I received the news. Let us leave the blames. We should stop blaming anyone because it was their day to go to the Lord. My kids have been perfect. They were handsome and extraordinary," she said.

Mr Kibuule said he had embarked on a "visa application process to Heaven" and added that he would repent and ask God to protect his remaining children and family members.

"My twins have gone to Heaven and I must prepare to meet them. I'm handing in my Visa application to Heaven today so that I go and meet them. I have been with nine children and I now have seven with one boy and six girls," he said.

Bishop William Ssebagala of St. Philips and Andrews' Cathedral in Mukono warned people who treat death as a joke.

"I want to add on Mr Mukula's message that stop taking death as a joking matter. I think everybody has ever lost someone and has experienced how painful it feels," he said.

The Speaker of parliament Ms Rebecca Kadaga said she had ever lost more than one person at the same time and encouraged Mr Kibuule to be strong.

She said she was told by a priest that people are like flowers and "God likes beautiful flowers that's why he has decided to take them."

"Give thanks for the short time you have had with these children and future," she said.

Among the mourners were several politicians and ministers including Mr Sam Kutesa, Betty Kamya, Katumba Wamala and Vincent Ssempijja, among others.

The twins were laid to rest in Kapeke village, Nama Sub-county Mukono District.