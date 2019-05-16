Zimbabwe: Tuku Was Always Amazed By Tocky's Albums Release Pace

Award-winning Zimdancehall chanter, Tocky vibes born Obey Makamure, who is set to release the complete version of his latest album, "The Villagers Money," later this month, says the late music legend, Dr Oliver Mtukudzi was always astonished by the rate at which the former releases albums.

"The Villagers Money" comes seven months after the Mhai singer released his fourth 22 track album, "Chamakuvangu."

Responding to a question on whether the crooner is looking to surpass the record-breaking 66 albums set by Tuku, he said the late icon was always amazed by the number of songs in each of Tocky's albums.

"Apparently, whenever we would sit to talk about music concerns with Samanyanga, he always expressed his amazement by the rate at which I release albums and also the number of songs comprised by each of my albums," he said.

The Villagers Money, his fifth album, has two volumes, with the first one already released on online music selling platforms.

"I have already released the first volume of The Villagers Money on online music selling platforms. The first volume comprises of 14 tracks primarily anchored on slow tempos. The second one consists of up to 10 party-upbeat songs which I will release by the end of this May," said Tocky.

He, however, shied away from answering whether he is in pursuit to surpass the 66 album mark.

"Well not all of us will be given the privileged to live that long you know, all I will do is do what I can while I'm still alive," said Tocky Vibes.