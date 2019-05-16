Rwanda: Kigali Peace Marathon 2019 to Attract Global Athletics Stars

Rwanda Athletics Federation (RAF) has announced that some of the world's famous names in athletics are expected in Kigali next month as Kigali International Peace Marathon turns 15.

The annual event's 15th edition is scheduled for June 16.

Speaking during the pre-launch of this year's marathon at Kigali Heights roundabout on Thursday, the RAF president, Fidele Mubiligi, revealed that some of the invited guests include Britain's Mo Farah, sprint legend Usain Bolt as well as Ethiopian long-distance star Eshetu Tura.

Of the three athletics greats, Mubiligi noted that "so far, only Ethiopia's Tura has confirmed she will be joining us. Usain and Farah are yet to confirm."

Bank of Kigali will sponsor the 15th Kigali International Peace Marathon to a tune of Rwf 45million. Craish Bahizi

An invitation has also been extended to the President of the International Association of Athletics Associations (IAAF), Sebastian Coe.

Mubiligi also noted that budget for this year's competition is estimated at Rwf 300million, and nearly half of it will come from two main sponsors; MTN Rwanda and the Bank of Kigali.

Associated with the event since 2014, MTN Rwanda have stepped their sponsorship by 25 per cent, and will be injecting in a total of Rwf 95million this year.

The Bank of Kigali will sponsor the one-day showpiece to a tune of Rwf 45million.

Speaking on behalf of the bank; Thierry Nkusi, the head of marketing, pointed out as the leading commercial bank in Rwanda, they are proud to associate their brand with 'one of the biggest sporting events in the country, and the region'.

The pre-launch event was followed by the Kigali Night Run, which attracted - among others - local and foreign participants of the 2019 Transform Africa Summit.