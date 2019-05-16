Angola: Physicians Association Bets On Health Education

Dundo — The Angolan Medical Association is committed to promoting health education, strategic planning in entrepreneurship courses and health marketing in the period 2019/2020, said on Wednesday in Dundo (Lunda Norte) ), the dean of association, Elisa Gaspar.

The official who was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the directors of the Executive Council and the Bureau of the Provincial Assembly of the Angolan Physicians' Association elected for a three-year term, said that there are also preparatory classes for the public course of the health sector, the creation of the solidarity fund, the holding of the first medical forum, as well as the undergraduate medical curriculum revision.

The doctor, who was elected, last March, stressed the urgent need to establish a health education program in the provinces to inform the population about the care they should take to prevent illness, as well as to empower patients with information to know when and where to find medical services.

She also said that the current dynamics demanded work, therefore urging the cohesion of doctors and professionalism in order to humanize health services for the well-being of the users.