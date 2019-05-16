Angola, France Discuss Mechanisms to Strengthen Cooperation

Paris — Angolan's Foreign Affairs Minister Manuel Augusto is in Paris, France, where he is expected to lead an Angolan delegation that will discuss matters related to bilateral cooperation with local authorities.

Among the themes to be addressed will be the partnership in the economic, political and cultural affairs, aimed at strengthening cooperation with the French State, as well as African and European issues.

On the sidelines of the talks, Minister Manuel Augusto will hold bilateral meetings with his counterpart and other members of the French government.

The entourage is comprised by Minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira, and Secretary of State for Trade, Amadeu de Jesus Alves Leitão Nunes, as well as senior officials from the Ministries of Interior, Finance, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Agriculture and Forestry, and Higher Education.

Diplomatic relations between the Republics of Angola and France date back to February 1976, with the recognition of the independence of the then People's Republic of Angola.