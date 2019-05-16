Angola and China Strengthen Relations

Luanda — Angola and China pledged to intensify high-level visits to strengthen political trust and re-launch bilateral cooperation in the areas such as industry, agriculture, fisheries, mining and education.

The pledge came from Chinese ambassador to Angola, Dong Tao.

The diplomat said so at the end of a meeting with the National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, on Wednesday.

He also said that his country had also expressed the wish to deepen bilateral relations in the Parliamentary field.

The Turnover between Angola and China stood at USD 28 billion last year. The aim, according to the Chinese diplomat, is to serve the interests of both countries and peoples.

The Asian giant remains the first trading partner of Angola and the first importer of Angolan oil.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed his country's availability to expand bilateral cooperation in several areas.

He said that China is pleased with the good policies of the Angolan government focused on diversifying the economy and attracting more foreign investment for industry and agriculture.

The ambassador stressed that Angola is in a new phase of development with the policies open to abroad and economic reforms to create an environment of sustainable development and to attract foreign investments.

The Chinese diplomat said it was necessary for Angola's resources to be turned into wealth for the well-being of its people.

Angola/China ties date back to 36 years ago.

Last year, President João Lourenço made two visits to China. The first in September, on the occasion of the China-Africa Summit and state visit in the following month.