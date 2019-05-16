Angola: MPLA Secretary General Visits Cabinda

Cabinda — The Secretary General of the ruling MPLA party Álvaro Manuel de Boavida Neto has been in the northern Cabinda province since Wednesday to monitor the 6th Extraordinary Provincial Conference of the party's Committee in Cabinda for the election of the new members of the Provincial Committee.

Álvaro de Boavida Neto, who is coordinator of the Monitoring Group of the Secretariat of the Political Bureau for the province of Cabinda, was accompanied by the 1st Provincial Secretary of MPLA in Cabinda, Eugénio Laborinho.

The politician launch today the project called "Carrossel do MPLA" in Lândana, municipality of Cacongo, 46 km north from the capital of the province.

The project ensures militants to get close to the communities for better understand on concerns and difficulties, as well as their desire in order to find solutions to improve their lives and their social well-being.

Still in Lândana, the MPLA official also attended the meeting of the Provincial Committee of Cabinda, ahead of the VI Extraordinary Provincial Conference of the party that will take place Friday at the Simbulambuco Conference Center, of Cabinda.