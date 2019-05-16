Rwanda: Rayon Sports - Mugheni Scoops Player of the Month Award for April

Fabrice Mugheni has emerged the best Rayon Sports player for April after beating centre-back Ange Mutsinzi and striker Michael Sarpong to the club's monthly award.

The DR Congo-born midfielder rejoined the Blues after spending at the start of this season after spending the 2017/2018 campaign with league rivals SC Kiyovu, and has since been one of the key figures in the Roberto Oliviera's midfield.

After collecting the award on Wednesday evening at the club's training base in Nzove, the former Kiyovu skipper said: "This is a great motivation, but it is mainly thanks to my teammates and coaching staff. We fight together."

Mugheni replaces team captain Thierry Manzi who claimed the award for the month of March.