Rwanda: Kaspersky Lab Opens New Office in Kigali to Boost Presence in East Africa

In order to support the expansion of its business in East Africa, Kaspersky Lab has announced the opening of a newly relocated office in Kigali.

The Kigali office will provide more office space for the growing global cybersecurity company as well as closer proximity to new partners for better collaboration.

The new office will also provide greater space for Kaspersky Lab and will be an opportunity for Rwandan companies dealing in IT and cyber security related issues to work closely with the most renowned anti-virus solution provider.

Kaspersky Lab says it aims to better serve the requirements of its growing numbers of partners and customers across the region. It is the ultimate hub for businesses offering the perfect environment and an unrestricted potential for all kinds of businesses.

Kaspersky Lab is currently stepping up efforts to grow its commercial and enterprise businesses with a solid focus on critical verticals such as 'industrial cyber security'.

Choosing Rwanda for the location of its office was a strategic decision of the cybersecurity company, based on the country's favourable status as a top IT hub in the region, its officials said.

Kaspersky Lab says it was also attracted to the country because of its technology-pervasive atmosphere, and the strength of, and support for the ybersecurity industry.

"Governments and enterprises need an integrated approach to complex threat detection and response as they fight cybercriminals who have significant financial resources and are constantly looking to exploit any vulnerability", said Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky Lab.

Eugene Kaspersky, the founder of the global cyber-security firm, Kaspersky Lab, who flew into the country on Sunday for Transform Africa summit yesterday met with President Paul Kagame, and they discussed further cooperation with Rwandan government and the ways to protect the country from cyber threats. They also discussed plans for the new local office and plans to expand operation to neighbouring countries.

Prior to the summit, the chief executive attended and addressed the National Security Symposium at the Rwanda Defence Force Command and Staff College in Musanze, early this week and will be having discussion sessions today from 10:30 to 12:00pm at Smart Africa on "Ensuring Cybersecurity in a Digital Economy", co-organised by RISA and Kaspersky Lab.

There are currently 37 Kaspersky Lab offices in 32 countries around the world.

Headquartered in Moscow, Russia and with a holding company based in the United Kingdom, the company protects more than 400 million users worldwide.