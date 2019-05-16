16 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Don't Betray the People, Chief Justice Mogoeng Urges Prospective MPs, MPLs

Photo: I, PhilippN/Wikimedia Commons
South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town.
analysis By Chanel Retief

South Africa's most senior judge said it was apt that he had received the candidates' lists from the IEC at the Constitutional Court, as he delivered a powerful message for those going to Parliament.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has urged prospective MPs and members of the provincial legislatures not to betray the people of South Africa.

Mogoeng made the comments after receiving the various political parties' candidates' lists from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) at the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Wednesday after a hard-fought election battle culminating on 8 May.

In total, 830 names were put forward and handed to Mogoeng on Wednesday - 400 for the National Assembly and 430 for the provincial legislatures.

Mogoeng said it was fitting that he was being handed the list first at the Constitutional Court before the swearing-in ceremony in Parliament.

He encouraged all those going to Parliament not to betray the Constitution as the people of South Africa depended on Parliament and the provincial legislatures to work in their best interests - and to resolve major historical challenges that had yet to be addressed.

"We have been here for 25 years and the people of South Africa have...

