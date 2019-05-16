Namibia: Tigers Revive Top 8 Hopes

Tigers Football Club defeated Julinho Sporting 3-0 in an MTC Namibia Premier League match at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Tuesday evening to ease their relegation fears and keep hopes alive of making next season's top eight competition.

The win was the first for Tigers under coach Ali Akan, following consecutive losses against Young Brazilians, Orlando Pirates and Eleven Arrows in his first three games in charge.

With the result, Tigers move above Young Brazilians into 10th place on 29 points, while Julinho remain in position eight with 34 points.

Tigers wasted several opportunities throughout the match, with Mapenzi Muwanei, Anesu Gondo and Absalom Iimbondi the main culprits.

The trio could have scored a total of five goals between them in the first half, but failed to convert the chances that came their way either through selfishness, or poor decision-making.

Muwanei and Iimbondi each fluffed two glorious chances within the first 15 minutes of the game.

Tigers' defender Knowledge Mutyoraringa nodded in his club's first goal from a great delivery off a Rehabeam Mbango free- kick in the 18th minute.

However, Julinho tried to fight back, with Fransisco Almeida twice coming close, but the opposition held on to their 1-0 lead until half-time.

In the second half, Julinho upped the tempo and frustrated their opponents, but made little to no progress on the offensive end to trouble Tigers.

The home side punished them in the 70th minute when Gondo tapped in from close range after Iimbondi's hard low cross was parried into his path by Julinho's goalkeeper.

Muwanei then made up for his wastefulness in front of goal when he slammed in a powerful shot from the edge of the box after Gondo had dribbled past two defenders, and threaded through a pass for him to make it 3-0 in the 82nd minute. - Nampa