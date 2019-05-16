South Africa: On the Cape Flats, Voters Have Turned to Small Parties in Significant Numbers

analysis

The Western Cape is the only South African province which has the first-hand experience of both ANC and DA governance. Voting results from the Cape Flats suggest increasing disenchantment with both options -- but a significant rate of growth for small religious parties and even the Freedom Front Plus.

Every election season, the economically and socially deprived area of the Cape Flats suddenly finds itself a key stop on every politician's campaign tour.

In the Western Cape, the so-called "coloured vote" is key to the electoral outcomes of the province. It remains the only South African province in which black African people do not make up the racial majority of the population. It is impossible to perform well at the Western Cape polls without winning the support of coloured voters -- a reality perhaps best illustrated by the decision taken by the Freedom Front Plus to draft in controversial politician Peter Marais as the party's 2019 provincial premier candidate.

Although the 2019 election results from the Cape Flats delivered the most votes for the DA, followed by the ANC, there are signs that the political landscape in this region is shifting in interesting ways.

Election data collated by the Foundation...