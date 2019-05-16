South Africa: Cassper On Turning Down R300K At the Start of His Career - 'I Knew My Worth'

Photo: Cassper Nyovest/Instagram

Cassper's new album Sweet And Short.

Johannesburg — Cassper Nyovest is always dishing out serious life lessons out to fans via Twitter, and on Wednesday it was no different.

Class was in session, and the topic of discussion was the importance of knowing your worth.

It all started when someone posted a question on the social media platform: "$100, 000 or dinner with Jay Z?"

Cassper chose the latter, stating: "Anybody can make money but to meet a living legend and eat with him, priceless."

When one person argued that the rapper only made that statement because he already had cash of his own, Cassper denied it.

To further make his point, Cassper claimed that he had turned down an offer of three times as much at the beginning of his career because he understood his worth.

"I denied 300k in the beginning of my career cause I believed I could make more on my own and own my music. At that time 300k was like a million rand to me but I knew my worth and how far I wanted to go. I always had the right mindset."

