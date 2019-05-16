Malawi: Mary Chilima Inspires Malawi University Students During 'Success Talk' Event

Vice President Saulos Chilima's wife, Mary, on Tuesday inspired university students in Blantyre during a 'Success talk' event.

There is no confusing Mary Chilima for her husband on the campaign trail.

College youth listenting to a smooth orator Mary Chilima persuading them to vote for their future with Chilima in mind as transformational leader

Mary Chilima is playing a pivotal role in her husband's campaign for presidency. Her personal style -- forthright and commanding presence has given the UTM campaign a steelier edge

Mary, possibly a new First Lady if voters will elect her husband in next week's elections, met the students near Robin's Park in Blantyre.

The event followed southern region universities students' call for Mary Chilima's public lecture as it has been the case in the central and northern region.

Mary Chilima, who is also championing some youth activities in the UTM Party, highlighted on the most burning issues affecting students in Malawi's various colleges including lack of funds in public school as well as private colleges.

She also shared with students about the programs set aside by UTM leadership that will see most challenges be a thing of the past .

"We are here to share solutions to various problems that you as students face , I have been a Universty student before and I know what you go through.

"UTM is promising to give you enough funds for the needy students , this system will be highly monitored so that only the deserving ones will be getting access to special funds," said Mrs Chilima .

"We also intend to give laptops as well as reducing the price of internet to ensure that information is reachable and as one way of achieving the distant learning programs that are in UTM manifesto," she said.

She added that there is need to bring new courses and programs that are relevant to Malawi environment and Africa as the whole so that jobs should be readily available to graduates unlike this time when most of the programs offered in universities and colleges remain irrelevant.

Mary Chilima, a graduate of the University of Malawi, further asked students to vote UTM because it is only party that is is promising deliverable policies as well as how all will be done .

She also highlighted on the need to extend hostels as well as cheap electricity so that investors will be able to operate and recruit graduates in the country.

Chairperson for the students and organizer, who is a final year student at Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA), Christian Chikalimba appealed to the fellow students to vote UTM since it settles as a train that will deliver their needs .

Gift Chipanda , a student from the Polytechnic, requested Mrs Chilima to take issue of the needy students seriously since many have fallen victims as the funds only go children of the rich few.