South Africa: Wrecking Ball of State Capture Was Halted From Within ANC Movement Itself

Cosatu members march in Cape Town to protest against state capture, job losses and corruption (file photo).

opinion

The SACP played a key role against kleptocracy and its campaign against State Capture was neither opportunistic, as claimed by Ronnie Kasrils, nor a blind Ramaphoria cult.

With the 8 May elections done, if not quite dusted, and the various party-political post-mortems under way, it might be useful to remember some pivotal but often brushed-aside moments that formed the immediate context of these elections.

Wednesday, 14 February 2018 was one such moment. That was the day that Jacob Zuma appeared on TV around noon to prevaricate about his future as state president. It was obvious that he was still seriously considering defying a deadline from the weekend's ANC national executive committee. It was an ultimatum to resign as state president that Wednesday or face an ANC vote of no-confidence in Parliament the next day.

Through Wednesday, Zuma was in a huddle with his closest henchmen in the security apparatus. In the months before, he had often spoken, half in jest, in that faux-amiable Zuma way, about the need for a South African strongman.

"If I could be a dictator for just a week," he would say, with a hmmm and a chuckle in the throat, "you would see what a...