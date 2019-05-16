16 May 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'Injustice Is Unsustainable' - Chief Justice Mogoeng

Photo: I, PhilippN/Wikimedia Commons
South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town.
analysis By Marianne Merten

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Wednesday accepted the list of the incoming 400 parliamentarians from the Electoral Commission, and passed them on to Parliament, but with a call for ethical leadership: 'Stop kowtowing to corrupt leadership, wherever it is found.'

The march towards the new Parliament is unrelenting. If MPs aren't sworn in on Wednesday 22 May the president can't be elected in the National Assembly and can't pick his Cabinet, which comes, with two exceptions, from parliamentary benches.

With the 8 May 2019 election results formally declared, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) did its calculations of legislature seats in line with electoral support.

From there, based on the lists of candidates the political parties submitted before the poll, the IEC finalised the lists for the 400 incoming MPs representing 14 political parties in the National Assembly, and also for the nine provincial legislatures.

On Wednesday those lists were handed to Parliament via Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. The head of the judiciary in South Africa had a stern reminder to all public representatives, and public service functionaries, of their constitutional duty to redress lingering inequalities rather than enjoy their own comfort and privilege.

"We dare not be defocused...

