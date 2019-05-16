Kenya: Ex-Stars Midfielder Joins Minnows Bilima United

Former Harambee Stars midfielder Crispin Odula has signed a three-year contract to play for Mombasa-based FKF South Coast Branch League outfit Bilima United FC.

The league's midseason transfer window ended on Monday.

Bilima United FC head coach Jesse Kathuo confirmed the signing of the 30-year-old midfielder.

"Crispin Odula is definitely an asset to the team in the second leg as we strive to win our first league title which promises to be a tense and tight contest. He has been training with the team and he will add much needed steel to the midfield," he said.

The signing of Odula brings to six the number of new players at the club. Others are midfielder Gibson Masese, defender Ally Yusuf and strikers Mwinyi Shee, Wycliff Mwavita and Arafat Mustafa.

Prior to signing for Bilima United, Odula was a free agent. Odula has a vast experience and gained prominence at international level having played for Finnish side AC Oulu in the Finland League in 2015.

Odula's exploits earned him a call up to the national football team Harambee Stars in 2013 under tutelage of the Algerian-born Belgium coach Adel Amrouche.

Apart from AC Oulu, Odula has also featured for several clubs including the 17-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, Bandari, Coast Stars, Tusker, Azam and Coastal Union of Tanzania.

Bilima United top the seven-team FKF South Coast Branch Pool B standings with 14 points from six matches. They have won four matches and drawn two.