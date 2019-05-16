16 May 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Super Eagles' Defence Worries Udeze

By Alex Monye

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has said the national team coaches must work on the team's defence if Nigeria desired to win the forthcoming African Nations Cup in Egypt. He added that the ability of the defenders to cover the lapses in the goalkeeping department will also count for or against the team's ambition in Egypt.

Noting that for any country or club to succeed in a championship, all the departments must be tactically organised to counter whatever their opponents throw at them, Udeze advised Coach Gernot Rohr and his technical crew to drill the goalkeepers thoroughly to pick the best possible starter among them. There should be room for everybody to contest for the position, he added.

The former Paok Salonika of Greece defender acknowledged that the Super Eagles have the players that can win the Nations Cup, adding, however, that picking only the best for the competition will be the first step to success.

He said: "The Eagles defence can, to a certain extent, shield the goalkeeper's lapses in a competitive situation, but it is important for all the departments of the team to be well organized.

"I don't think we have an outstanding first choice goalkeeper that can give the Eagles a good cover at the AFCON now. But I think the Eagles goalkeepers' trainers have a lot of work to do to get the right man to guard our net."Udeze advised the coaches to choose the players solely on merit, saying with the right attitude the Super Eagles will be victorious in Egypt.

