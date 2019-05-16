Nigeria: Niger United, Seasiders Win At Prudent Energy Handball League

Defending champions, Niger United Handball Club of Minna defeated Plateau Vipers 41-20 for their first win in the ongoing Prudent Energy Handball League yesterday in Abuja.

Niger United suffered a walk over against COAS Shooters on Tuesday after arriving the venue two hours after their game, but made up for the disappointment with a wide-margin victory over Vipers. The defending champions will now have to win their remaining game in Abuja to stand a chance of making the second phase, which will hold in Lagos.

United started the match on a more purposeful mood and were rewarded for their industry with eye-catching goals, which propelled them to victory.Kano Pillars also made it two wins in two games after beating COAS Shooters 29-21 in yesterday's opening game. It was a keenly contested tie but the Pillars' boys got the needed goals to get the win.

In other games, De Defenders beat Kada Stars 29-24, while Borno Spiders defeated Sokoto Rima 33-29.In the Women's category, Seasiders Babes defeated Owena Queens 41-21, while Plateau Peacocks beat Defenders Babes 27-20. Meanwhile, Coach Yekini Adebayo is still hopeful that his team will successfully defend their title despite being walked over by COAS Shooters on the opening day.He lamented that late release of funds held his team back in Minna, assuring that everything would be done to finish well in the first phase.

"It was painful that we got late to the venue, but we are ready to give our best and finish well in Abuja before we come to Lagos for the second phase."Lagos Seasiders also finished fifth in the first phase last year, but finished second overall at the end of the second phase. We are still hopeful and we will also try to score many goals to erase the -10 we suffered from the walk over."