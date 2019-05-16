Zimbabwe Travel Advisory

Exercise increased caution in Zimbabwe due to crime and civil unrest.
Violent crime, such as assault, carjacking, and home invasion, is common. Smashing the windows of cars with the intent to steal, which can harm the driver or passengers, is also common.
Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.
Read the Safety and Security section on the country information page.
If you decide to travel to Zimbabwe:
- Stay alert and avoid openly displaying cash.
- Carry a copy of your passport and visa and leave originals in your hotel safe.
- Stay away from political rallies, demonstrations, and crowds.
- Monitor local media for breaking events and be prepared to adjust your plans.
- Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.
- Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.
- Follow the Department of State on Facebook and Twitter.
- Review the Crime and Safety Report for Zimbabwe.
- U.S. citizens who travel abroad should always have a contingency plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler’s Checklist.