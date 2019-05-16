Malawi: MEC to Establish Satellite Polling Centres in Some Camps

Nsanje — Malawi Electoral commission is planning to establish satellite polling stations in camps where people are yet to return to their respective original homes.

MEC chairperson, Dr Jane Ansah, disclosed this Wednesday in Nsanje when she visited some of the camps which are yet to be decommissioned.

Dr Ansah said as one way of ensuring that every person exercises his or her right to vote, MEC intends to establish such centres so that those who were affected by floods but are still in camps should be given a chance to participate in this year's tripartite elections.

"I am here to appreciate the situation, more especially to see if the floods will affect the electoral process. What I have observed is that we do not have major challenges in as far as elections are concerned.

"Secondly, I wanted to hear their (of those in camps) challenges in relation to the forthcoming elections so that they can be resolved before the elections," said Dr. Ansah.

She further encouraged those affected by floods to go and vote despite missing their voter registration cards, saying MEC system has all the necessary information as long as one registered.

Bitilinyu Camp Manager, Shadreck Nyantondola thanked Dr Ansah for visiting the camp but also for the message of hope she came with.

"We are encouraged with the coming of MEC chairperson. Some people were not sure whether they are going to vote after they lost their voter registration card due to the floods. We are now assured of voting after her coming," said Nyantondola.