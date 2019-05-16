Malawi: Vote for People With Big Vision-Youthful Aspirant Councilor Says

Blantyre — Blantyre City South Soche ward youthful aspiring councilor, George Khavira Chimwaza has asked people in the area to vote for people with potential and big vision if the area is to be transformed.

Chimwaza made the call in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday when he was unveiling his development strategies for the ward.

"The ward has been in dysfunctional state and has a couple of things which need someone with a big vision to work on," said Chimwaza.

He cited failure by Malawi Housing Corporation to maintain the ground for the youth, the pot-holes in Nkolokosa, the need for the Gateway Clinic to be upgraded as well as the need to construct a fence at Mlambala Primary School as some of the issues that need consideration.

"Kamba Market needs to be modernised to match the community, so is the Gateway Clinic which we need to upgrade so that our mothers can be giving birth there.

"And all this can be made possible if people vote for a youthful person who can see beyond the next fifty years," he said.

Khavira called on the youngsters in the area to vote for youthful representatives as they can act as a conduit through which matters that affect them can be channeled through to decision makers.

"About 60 per cent of the Malawi population is comprised of the youth, that means on every decision-making table, there is supposed to be a young man with a vision, reasoning with the elders," he said.

He, therefore, reminded the youth that the 'tomorrow' which their parents used to tell them that they were going to be leaders was here and now.

"Let's not look down upon ourselves. I appeal to my fellow youth to sober up. We cannot exchange our future with beer," he said.

Youth and Society Executive Director, Charles Kajoloweka said the youth have to be part and parcel of the building of the economy, democracy and the social sector as they represent sixty percent of the general population of our country.

"It is important to give the young people the opportunity to learn and contribute to social economic and political development of our country," he said.

He further said young people who are running for different positions in the country have great potential to make great contribution through those political offices at local government as well as parliament.

For you to achieve that, you need to have well organised young people in Parliament who can speak for fellow youth. It will therefore be easy for the youth agenda to be supported at different levels because young people are pushing that in different spaces," he said.