Nigeria: Rangers Book Top Six Spot, Abia Warriors Down El Kanemi

Enugu Rangers yesterday became the first team to qualify for the Super Six play-off when they beat Bendel Insurance 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.Substitute Felix Ogbuke scored the winner late into the game to take the Flying Antelopes to an unassailable 37 points from 20 games.

There are still three round of matches to go before the season-deciding Super Six play-off, which will produce the winner of the 2018/2019 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

Play-off hopefuls, MFM suffered a setback in Minna where they were beaten 0-1 by Niger Tornadoes. Ismaila Sarki got the winner for Tornadoes just after the kick off of the game at the Bako Kontagora Stadium.Victory was good for the Minna side, as they have climbed to the 10th position. They now need one more win to escape the drop from Group A.

In Umuahia, a stoppage time penalty by Samson Obi gave Abia Warriors a 2-1 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors. Abia Warriors fell behind two minutes after kick off when El Kanemi's Sulley Mohammed stunned the home crowd, but they rallied through Atilola Tunde Salami (39th minute) and Obi to win the tie.The win takes Abia Warriors to the fifth position with 27 points from 20 games. On the other hand, El Kanemi is still within the play-off zone from Group B with 30 points.

In today's Group A matches, Rivers United will host Lobi Stars in Port Harcourt, Wikki Tourists will tango with Kwara United in Bauchi, Remo Stars will entertain Enyimba, while Katsina United will take on Sunshine Stars.

In Group B, Go Round will host Plateau United, Yobe Desert Stars will entertain Kano Pillars, Nasarawa will be at home against Gombe United, just as Delta Force will host Akwa United, while FC IfeanyiUbah will meet Heartland.