Nigeria: Lassa Fever Kills Two, Infects Doctor in Kebbi

Benin City and Birnin Kebbi — A serving medical doctor, Dr. C. Jika, has been infected with Lassa fever while two persons were confirmed death in Kebbi State.Another medical doctor, who claimed anonymity, disclosed this yesterday when The Guardian visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kebbi. He said that two children died last week as a result of the Lassa fever while a medical doctor, who was doing his primary assignment treating the patients, was also infected.

"You see, the management of the FMC has opened a special unit called isolated unit for the Lassa fever patients. We still have some patients inside. Also, a medical doctor, who was managing some patients last month, has also been infected and he is presently on admission," he said.

Meanwhile, the state's Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza, who confirmed the incident, said they were aware of the cases in the state but the government is working towards them.

In another development, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof. Darlington Obaseki, has urged well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to save lives by providing financial support in the way of 'intervention funds' for quality healthcare delivery in government-owned hospitals in the country. Obaseki stated this yesterday in Benin City while speaking with journalists on the activities marking the inaugural founders day and launching of endowment fund for the hospital.

"UBTH is the only public hospital in the sub-Sahara African to carry out stem cell transplant. Yes, we have setback after the initial successful transplant due to poor funding. Some things like this supposed to have interventional fund but non-availability of interventional fund has crippled the stem cell centre," he said.He, therefore, appealed to spirited individuals and organisations to assist the hospital by contributing to the planned endowment fund to raise money for the hospital.

However, the Founders Day celebration featured a medical outreach programme for traders at Uselu Market in Egor Local Council, which is the hospital host community.The CMD said the visit to the market and members of its host community is to give the market women, traders and other residents free medical screening, healthy lifestyle education, treatment of minor ailments and referral.