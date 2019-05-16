16 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Praises Sjava for His Performance On Colors

Johannesburg — Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa sang the praises of BET award-winning muso Sjava after his appearance on international music platform Colors.

Colors showcases "exceptional talent from all around the globe, focused on promoting the most distinctive new artists and original sounds," according to their YouTube channel.

"It's with great pride that I join the music fraternity in congratulating South African award-winning artist @Sjava_atm for representing our country on renowned European music platform @colorsxstudios & showcasing the beauty of authentically African music," the Minister wrote on Wednesday.

Many of Sjava's fans were beaming with pride when the video of his Colors episode first aired on Monday.

