Somalia: FM Attends Forum in Stockholm

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, participated in the sixth annual Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, which was launched Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden in the presence of a large number of policymakers, researchers and high-level practitioners.

The Forum, which is held annually by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), focuses this year on the theme 'From crisis response to peacebuilding: Achieving synergies'.

The three-day forum (14-16 May) HE Amb. Ahmed Awad will address in several sessions as a panelist with ministers and international representatives on peacebuilding, stability and development.