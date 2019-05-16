15 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: FM Attends Forum in Stockholm

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, participated in the sixth annual Stockholm Forum on Peace and Development, which was launched Tuesday in Stockholm, Sweden in the presence of a large number of policymakers, researchers and high-level practitioners.

The Forum, which is held annually by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), focuses this year on the theme 'From crisis response to peacebuilding: Achieving synergies'.

The three-day forum (14-16 May) HE Amb. Ahmed Awad will address in several sessions as a panelist with ministers and international representatives on peacebuilding, stability and development.

Somalia

Ex-Army Officer Facing U.S. Civil Trial Over Human Rights Abuses

A resident of Virginia is the subject of a lawsuit accusing him of human rights abuses while he was a high-ranking… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.