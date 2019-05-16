15 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabab Engages Gunfight With Somali Army in Somali Town

A heavy gunfight between Somali military and Al-Shabaab fighters took place on Tuesday night Qoryoley district located in the southern volatile Lower Shabelle region.

The battle broke out following an ambush attack against army bases in the town by armed militants from different directions, according to the sources.

The two sides exchanged heavy and light weaponry during the fighting which raged on for a few minutes. The details of the casualties on both parties remained sketchy.

The situation has returned to normal on Wednesday morning and there have been reports on security operation to ensure the stability after the attack.

