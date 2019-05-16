Libyan Football Legend Ali Al-Biski Dies Aged 78

Libya legend and national team all-time top scorer, Ali Al-Dabski, passed away on Wednesday (24 April 2019) in Tunisia where he was undergoing treatment for a long illness. He was 78.

Fondly called as "Al-Biski" among Libyan football supporters, he was one of Libya's most famous footballers in the 1960s. He is the historical all-time top scorer for Libya with 48 goals.

Al-Biski played for Libya's top clubs (Al Madina, Al-Ahly Tripoli and Al Ittihad), as well as Al-Tarsana and Al-Mashaal. He was the best player and top scorer of the Arab Cup twice with Libya in 1965 and 1966. Besides he was also the top scorer of Libyan league twice; with Al-Madina in 1965 and with Al-Ahly Tripoli in 1968. He retired while playing for Al-Ittihad in 1970.

Despite being a high profile footballer at both club and international levels, Al-Biski decided to end his footballing career after retirement, preferring not to work in any football related field.