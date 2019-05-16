Nigeria: I Won't Be a Rubber Stamp Leader - Lawan

Abuja — The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan, Wednesday promised a robust, transparent and a more cooperative Senate in the ninth National Assembly that will pursue a harmonious working relationship with the executive arm of government.

Lawan also yesterday evening intensified his campaign for the Ninth Senate presidency as he broke Ramadan fast with 30 Senators-elect across party lines.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja with his campaign team led by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Lawan debunked insinuation that he could become a rubber stamp leader if elected.

"We are going to be what the constitution says we should be. We will not pursue a rancorous legislature. When we disagree, we will seek ways of resolving our disagreement with the executive to improve in the lives of Nigerians", he said.

While outlining his vision if elected president of the Senate, Lawan said his mission is to have a Senate or National Assembly that works for the overall interest of Nigerians.

He added, "I and my team want a National Assembly that will work to improve the security situation and economy of our country - that caters for the interest of everyone. We will work hard to ensure a 12-month budget cycle from January 1 to December 31.

"All ministers and MDA's will be given one month to defend their budgets and another two months for the committees to do a review before passing it to the president for assent."

Lawan noted that Nigerians want to see corruption brought to its knees and for resources to be applied optimally for the benefit of all. According to him, Nigerians want to live in peace with one another, assuring that the current majority number of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Senate is working to engage their Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues for the progress of the country.

"We will be bi-partisan in approach and will not discriminate. We shall work with our colleagues in the House of Representatives to promote harmony to ease the work of the executive.

"On the independence of the National Assembly, the Senate will remain firm at all times and assert its independence based on mutual cooperation and synergy with the executive."

The Senate majority leader further disclosed that his team believed that President Muhammadu Buhari has laudable programmes to execute for the benefit of all Nigerians and requires a more understanding and cooperative legislature to implement these programs.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the Ahmed Lawan campaign team, Senator Abdullahi gave reasons why Lawan is the best candidate for the office, disclosing that two days after the 2019 general election, a group of senators met APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to intimate him about the suitability of Lawan for the Senate Presidency.

"The reasons we gave included his clean record, good academic qualification, experience and loyalty to the party. Lawson's choice was a concurrence of interest to guarantee a stable legislature", Abdullahi noted.

Meanwhile, Lawan also yesterday evening intensified his campaign as he broke Ramadan fast with 30 senators-elect across party lines.

The event held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m., had in attendance, a former Interior Minister and PDP Senator-elect for Benue South, Abba Morro and Ifeanyi Ubah, Young People Party (YPP) Senator-elect for Anambra South.

Morro, who was the only PDP Senator-elect at the occasion, assured his colleagues of his readiness to work towards the emergence of Lawan as Senate president when the Ninth National Assembly is convened in June.

He said he was convinced that Lawan possessed the necessary qualities to become the next president of the upper legislative chamber.

Also speaking, Lawan said his campaign towards becoming the next Senate president was hinged on the need to contribute his quota towards the nation's development.

"I belief there is need to be part of the next level of Nigeria's development and will dutifully contribute my own quota upon emergence as Senate President," he said.

The ranking Senators that broke fast with Lawan include Abdullahi Adamu, Remi Tinubu, Ovie Omo-Agege, Solomon Olamilekan, Jibrin Barau, Buhari Abdulfatai and Abdullahi Sabi.

The senators-elect at the event include Opeyemi Bamidele, Bello Mandiya, Dayo Adeyeye, Adetunbi Ayodeji, Ibrahim Oloriegbe and Aishatu Ahmed.