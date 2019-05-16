Ghana: Construction Work to Begin On 54km Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Eastern Corridor Road in July

press release

Construction works on the 54 kilometre Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu road stretch on the Eastern Corridor Road is set to begin July, this year.

The forty five million project, had been earmarked, under the phase I of the $2 billion Government of Ghana-Sinohydro Master Project Agreement, for the construction of the road.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced this it at a durbar held in his honour at Jasikan, on Tuesday, 14th May, 2019.

President Akufo-Addo assured residents of Oti Region that they would receive their fair share of development projects.

"We are going to make sure that there is an even spread of infrastructural facilities in the region. Every part of Oti will have their fair share of infrastructural development," he said.

The President, en route to Nkwanta, stopped by Ntruboman Senior High School, where he presented a school bus and pickup vehicle to the school, in fulfillment of a pledge he had made to them.

President Akufo-Addo also cut the sod for the construction of the 12km Kpassa to Mama Akura Road; and also cut the sod for the construction of a classroom and dormitory block at the Nkwanta Senior High School.