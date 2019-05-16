Mozambique: Cyclone Induced Trauma Haunts Mozambique Kids

Maputo — MOZAMBICAN children are suffering mental issues after deadly cyclones that have ravaged the destitute Southern African country recently.

Humanitarian agencies said the minors were so traumatised that they were scared to move around, in fear deadly storms would strike again.

Concerned caregivers disclosed most children were afraid of the dark and crying uncontrollably at night as the aftermath of the devastating Cyclones Idai and Kenneth that wreaked havoc in Mozambique.

"The floods have had a significant psychological impact on many children," said a local spokesperson of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).

The mental predicament suffered by the children is the aftermath of back-to-back cyclones suffered by the impoverished country of some 30 million people.

Mozambique, South Africa's northeastern neighbour, is enduring the impact of tropical disasters of Idai and Kenneth.

Idail left more than 600 people dead after it made landfall in March.

It is feared the toll is way higher than 1 000 while more than 500,000 were displaced. The disaster also struck neighbouring Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Cyclone Kenneth also struck Mozambique in April.

It has left at least 45 people dead.

The tropical cyclones have increased protection risks, particularly for women and girls, who are reportedly having sex for money.

There have been reports of sexual abuse around the distribution of relief aid.