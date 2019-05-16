Nigeria: Ughelli/Asaba Expressway to Be Ready in Two Years

Asaba — Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that the ongoing expansion of Ughelli/Asaba expressway will be completed in the next two years.He also promised that from this year, the best 50 graduating students in skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes will be empowered to set up their own businesses.

Governor Okowa disclosed this yesterday during the inspection of the Ogwashi-Uku-Asaba end of the road.

"I am impressed with the level of job done on Section C of the road. Within a month that the contractor mobilised to site, a lot of work has been done and we are happy," he said."Work has also advanced on Section A part of the road, which is from Ughelli to Isoko and our government will not stop funding the project until it is completed," he said.

Also, during an inspection of facilities at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Okowa said skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development courses should be made compulsory for all students in institutions of higher learning.