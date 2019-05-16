Cameroon: Buea Regional Hospital - Haemodialysis Centre Receives Four New Machines

The Elone Foundation and Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Section UK and Northern Ireland decided to ameliorate the condition of haemodialysis patients of Buea Hospital Region.

The gifts, from the Elone Foundation will help the centre improve its services in the region and beyond.

Some 200 maintenance haemodialysis patients in the South West Region have been assured of the availability and smooth continuity of their services. This was because four haemodialysis machines were donated to the Haemodialysis Centre of the Buea Regional Hospital by Elone Foundation and Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) Section UK and Northern Ireland. The four haemodialysis machines have increased the tally of haemodialysis machines at the centre from six to 10.

The donor, Lady Grace Elone who doubles as CPDM Section President, UK and Northern Ireland, said that she once visited the hospital and there was a protest from haemodialysis patients on the lack of their services. Among them was a kid whose mother had taken him to a herbalist and the concoction given to him there damaged his kidney. "Because of the little boy I thought I should do something for the Haemodialysis Centre". That is what we are celebrating today, as I did everything to be sure that we bought the right machines, and that the staff are trained to use them," she stated.

The Director of the Buea Regional Hospital, Professor. Enow Orock E George was hopeful that the equipment will go a long way to alleviate the suffering of the terminally ill patients in the Haemodialysis Centre. "The more dialysis machines we have, the more patients we can receive", Prof Orock noted. The Divisional Officer for Buea, Kouam Wokam Paul appreciated the Elone Foundation and CPDM Section UK and Northern Ireland for assisting the State in providing the much needed service to its citizens. Mosoko Edward Motuwe, Third Deputy Mayor of Buea Council expressed joy of how the machines will better health care services and urged the staff of the centre to put them into judicious use. The President of South West Dialysis Patients, Tambe George, pleaded with goodwill persons to provide the Haemodialysis Centre with a standby generator.